Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.3 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 142,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,662,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.