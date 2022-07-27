Binemon (BIN) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $906,829.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.