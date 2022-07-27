Binemon (BIN) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $906,829.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033989 BTC.
Binemon Coin Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
