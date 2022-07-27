BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) vs. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Financial Analysis

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 13.05 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -10.33 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 63.80%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24% Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

