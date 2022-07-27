Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bit Brother Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Bit Brother Company Profile
