Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bit Brother Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

