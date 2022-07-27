Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $77.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

