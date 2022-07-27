BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 384,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,728. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

