BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 962,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. 28,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.