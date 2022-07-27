BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $627.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

