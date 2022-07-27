Block-Logic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $25,863.81 and $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

