Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $220,752.09

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $220,752.09 and $266.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,413.03 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

