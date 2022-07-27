Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,573. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

