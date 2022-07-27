BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Trading 0.1% Higher

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.31 and last traded at $73.25. 16,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 52,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,893,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 635,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,967,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,051,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 314,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

