Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64, RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.53 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. 24,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,841. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.