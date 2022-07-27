Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64, RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.53 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. 24,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,841. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.85.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Earnings History for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.