Bottos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,931.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $306,156.88 and $25,931.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,877.36 or 0.99967174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00128058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars.

