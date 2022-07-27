Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BYD traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

