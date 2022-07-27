BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance

Shares of BRBL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 119,977,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,005,744. BrewBilt Brewing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

