BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Up 13.1%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $5.95. 77,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 764,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

BTRS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $946.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Further Reading

