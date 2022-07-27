Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

