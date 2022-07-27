California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 89,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $581,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

