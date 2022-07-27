California Public Employees Retirement System Has $344.43 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.51% of Equinix worth $344,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.18.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, hitting $649.55. 3,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $655.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.14. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

