California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $358,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,779,520. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

