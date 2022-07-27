California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of CME Group worth $626,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James cut their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,015. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

