California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 106,354 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 106,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Amphenol worth $329,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after buying an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,125,000 after buying an additional 474,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

