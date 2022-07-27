carVertical Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,329.00 (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $40,329.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,866.84 or 1.00007325 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005677 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003853 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128060 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029742 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.
carVertical Profile
carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.
