carVertical Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,329.00 (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $40,329.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,866.84 or 1.00007325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

