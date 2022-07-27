Celo Euro Trading Down 0% This Week (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $34.21 million and $24,787.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

CEUR is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

