Centaur Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $411,250.66 and approximately $4,140.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.97 or 0.99979184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00127299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

