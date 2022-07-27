Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Shares Up 2.3%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 30,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 89,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 82.38% and a net margin of 81.90%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
