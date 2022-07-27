Chia Network (XCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032058 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Buying and Selling Chia Network

