Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.