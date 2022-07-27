ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

