CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 889.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAQ remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,055. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Trading of CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,015,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 402,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.