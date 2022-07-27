CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 889.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLAQ remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,055. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.
CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
