ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LRGE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $63.37.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
