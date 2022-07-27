ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LRGE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.