Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Shares Up 0.9%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,165,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,193,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Clever Leaves Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 280.95% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

