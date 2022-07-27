Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cochlear stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $94.05.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

