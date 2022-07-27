CoinFi (COFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,223.00

CoinFi (COFI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $233,209.76 and $17,223.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,750.21 or 0.99984699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.