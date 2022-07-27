Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,972 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

