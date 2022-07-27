Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.15

Connectome (CNTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 10% against the dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $183,335.97 and approximately $406,082.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,413.03 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.