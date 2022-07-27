Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,359,000 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 35,632,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,795.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Country Garden Price Performance

Country Garden stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

