CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.08

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.08 and traded as high as $93.08. CRA International shares last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 19,309 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

