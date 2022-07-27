Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

