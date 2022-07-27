Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

