Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Crown Castle International has a payout ratio of 144.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

CCI traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.54. 2,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,605. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.25.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

