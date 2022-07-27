Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.65-$7.85 EPS.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 17,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,545. Crown has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $593,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $463,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.