Crust Network (CRU) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.51 million and $378,838.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

