CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $619,087.61 and approximately $324,462.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016629 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00033747 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,836,706 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
