Curio Governance (CGT) Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week

Curio Governance (CGT) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $37,863.31 and approximately $314.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,877.36 or 0.99967174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00128058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

