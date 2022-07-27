Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $8.34 on Wednesday, hitting $94.06. 6,782,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,406,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

