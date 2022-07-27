DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in July

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

DENSO Price Performance

DNZOY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 47,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DENSO has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98.

About DENSO

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

