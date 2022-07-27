DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in July

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
DENSO Price Performance
DNZOY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 47,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DENSO has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Featured Articles
