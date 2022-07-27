Desjardins Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.38. 163,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,321. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

