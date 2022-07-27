Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 7,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power generation systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

